Dr. Douglas Schulte, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Schulte, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 875-9000
The Iowa Clinic Ankeny Campus1410 SW Tradition Dr, Ankeny, IA 50023 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr. Schulte takes the time to completely evaluate the issue with ear, nose, or throat and then delivers expert analysis and treatment and is very personable
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Medical Center, Rochester, Mn
- Mayo Medical Center, Rochester, Minnesota
- Washington University St Louis
- University of Iowa
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Schulte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulte has seen patients for Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.