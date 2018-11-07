Overview

Dr. Douglas Schulte, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Schulte works at The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Ankeny, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.