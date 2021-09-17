Dr. Douglas Schreiber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Schreiber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Schreiber, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Locations
Douglas K. Schreiber MD PA11750 FM 1960 RD W, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 970-8880
- 2 545 S Mason Rd Ste B, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 599-8967
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor, always makes sure you have what you need to feel better. He is AWESOME!
About Dr. Douglas Schreiber, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1720086010
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schreiber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schreiber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schreiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schreiber has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schreiber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreiber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreiber.
