Dr. Douglas Schottenstein, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (175)
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglas Schottenstein, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Schottenstein works at NY Spine Medicine in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    NY Spine Medicine
    18 E 48th St Rm 901, New York, NY 10017 (212) 750-1155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fibromyalgia
Headache
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Nerve Conduction Studies
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Spondylitis
Sudoscan
Vertigo
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Steroid Injections
Epilepsy
Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Migraine
Myelopathy
Neck Pain
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phantom Limb Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Syncope
Tension Headache
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
    1199SEIU
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    HIP Health Plan of New York
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare
    Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 175 ratings
    Patient Ratings (175)
    5 Star
    (145)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Mar 20, 2022
    Dr. Schottenstein of NY Spine has greatly helped me with debilitating back pain. He is a very caring doctor who takes his time to explain problem and treatment. After seeking help from many doctors, I'm glad that my friend (who suffered immensely after back surgery) recommended Dr. Schottenstein. I'm grateful for his care.
    YL — Mar 20, 2022
    About Dr. Douglas Schottenstein, MD

    Pain Medicine
    22 years of experience
    English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Shanghanese and Spanish
    1780617076
    Education & Certifications

    Columbia University
    Emory University Hosps
    Rush University Affiliated Hosp
    Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Neurology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schottenstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schottenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Schottenstein works at NY Spine Medicine in New York, NY.

    Dr. Schottenstein has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more.

    175 patients have reviewed Dr. Schottenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schottenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schottenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

