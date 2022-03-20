Overview

Dr. Douglas Schottenstein, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Schottenstein works at NY Spine Medicine in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.