Dr. Douglas Schottenstein, MD
Dr. Douglas Schottenstein, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
NY Spine Medicine18 E 48th St Rm 901, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 750-1155
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schottenstein of NY Spine has greatly helped me with debilitating back pain. He is a very caring doctor who takes his time to explain problem and treatment. After seeking help from many doctors, I'm glad that my friend (who suffered immensely after back surgery) recommended Dr. Schottenstein. I'm grateful for his care.
About Dr. Douglas Schottenstein, MD
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Shanghanese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- Emory University Hosps
- Rush University Affiliated Hosp
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schottenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schottenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schottenstein works at
Dr. Schottenstein has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schottenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schottenstein speaks Cantonese, Mandarin, Shanghanese and Spanish.
175 patients have reviewed Dr. Schottenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schottenstein.
