Dr. Douglas Scherr, MD
Dr. Douglas Scherr, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Prostate, Kidney, and Bladder Cancer525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-5788
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I moved 4 hours away and started to have my followup appointments done at Johns Hopkins. What a mistake. I did not get the same care, with the same involvement and the same professionalism that I did from Dr. Scherr. Now I drive back to New York to get my care and I'm glad I did. I will be moving to Florida in the next year and I will still make the trip back north to receive my care. I know we all can't do this but if you can, it's worth it!
- Hematology & Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1114014206
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Dr. Scherr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scherr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scherr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scherr has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scherr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherr.
