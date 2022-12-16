Overview

Dr. Douglas Scherr, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Scherr works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.