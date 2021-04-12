Dr. Douglas Sankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Sankar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Sankar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and Phelps Hospital.
Dr. Sankar works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Neurology & Surgery Specialties1978 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- Phelps Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sankar is an excellent Neurologist and I credit him for giving my wife a new healthy life by diagnosing her condition perfectly. He is methodical, caring, and talks to the patient is frank and clear terms so the patient has all the options explained. I would recommend him to anyone who needs neurological advice. In addition his staff is excellent.
About Dr. Douglas Sankar, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134292220
Education & Certifications
- NYU Medical Center
- NYU Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
