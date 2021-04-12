Overview

Dr. Douglas Sankar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and Phelps Hospital.



Dr. Sankar works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Neurology & Surgery Specialties in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.