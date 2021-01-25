Dr. Douglas Rothrock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothrock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Rothrock, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Rothrock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rothrock works at
Locations
Heart Shop242 Whipple St Ste 1, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 708-9355
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rothrock helped save my wife's life almost 30 years ago. Born with an atrial septal defect, my wife's health was deteriorating and Dr. Rothrock stepped in. He found the right surgeon to do the (at that time) very risky surgery, and helped ensure that her recovery went well. She's now in the best health of her life ... at nearly age 60! If she wouldn't have had that surgery, she probably would've died by age 40. Forever grateful.
About Dr. Douglas Rothrock, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1265472138
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rothrock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothrock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothrock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothrock works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothrock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothrock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothrock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothrock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.