Overview

Dr. Douglas Rothkopf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Rothkopf works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA with other offices in Shrewsbury, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.