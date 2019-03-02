See All Plastic Surgeons in Worcester, MA
Dr. Douglas Rothkopf, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglas Rothkopf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Rothkopf works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA with other offices in Shrewsbury, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus
    55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-8515
    UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus
    281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-5979
    UMMH and Shields HC Group
    151 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 258-4272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Treatment frequency



Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 02, 2019
    Dr Rothkopf did surgery on my infant son 19 years ago. My son was born with a sever cleft lip and palate. He had 3 surgeries with Dr Rothkopf at UMASS memorial. I still get comments on how well my son looks. I had other surgeons ask for Dr Rothkopf’s information so they could learn his technique. 19 years later I’m considering traveling from AZ to MA for the cleft repair on my grandson. Yes, he’s that good.
    Tammi in San Tan Valley , AZ — Mar 02, 2019
    About Dr. Douglas Rothkopf, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578547600
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock MC|University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock MC
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
