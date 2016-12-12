Overview

Dr. Douglas Rosen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Rosen works at Novant Health Charlotte Colon & Rectal Surgery - Elizabeth in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.