Dr. Douglas Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Rosen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Rosen works at
Locations
Novant Health Charlotte Colon & Rectal Surgery - Elizabeth1718 E 4th St Ste 307, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 369-3523
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosen saved my life, having me transported to Novant for emergency colon cancer surgery, successfully removing a tumor that had completely blocked my colon. His care and attention was phenomenal and we are so thankful that he was able to handle things so quickly. I highly recommend Dr. Rosen and any of his staff (his nurses are amazing, too!) and you should know you are in excellent hands when under his care.
About Dr. Douglas Rosen, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851382139
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin Fnd Hospital
- University Tx Sw Med Center|University Tx/Sw Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
