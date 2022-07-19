Dr. Douglas Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Rosen, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Rosen works at
Locations
Dermatology161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Rosen for over 30 years. He is wonderful and makes you feel comfortable . At this point, he feels like a friend as well as my doctor…my husband and I both are patients and have always been happy. We live in Brewster, NY, and travel an hour to see him. I have had skin cancer a number of times and his colleagues have also been wonderful.
About Dr. Douglas Rosen, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1821081027
Education & Certifications
- Einstein Comb Derm Prog
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
- Dermatology
