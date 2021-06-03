Overview

Dr. Douglas Roger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Roger works at Institute of Clinical Orthopedics and Neuroscience in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.