See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Douglas Roger, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Douglas Roger, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (32)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Douglas Roger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Roger works at Institute of Clinical Orthopedics and Neuroscience in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Neeraj Gupta, MD
Dr. Neeraj Gupta, MD
6 (31)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Orthopedics of Palm Springs
    1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste W201, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 416-4511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Roger?

    Jun 03, 2021
    No problems w Dr Rogers. did great shoulder surgery few years ago. Dave Hill was always polite and thorough w questions and answers.. I don’t understand negative reviews. They are a busy office and that’s a good thing. Nurses and Receptionist are all friendly.
    sandy — Jun 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Douglas Roger, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Douglas Roger, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Roger to family and friends

    Dr. Roger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Roger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Douglas Roger, MD.

    About Dr. Douglas Roger, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649272337
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Roger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Roger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roger works at Institute of Clinical Orthopedics and Neuroscience in Palm Springs, CA. View the full address on Dr. Roger’s profile.

    Dr. Roger has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Roger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Douglas Roger, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.