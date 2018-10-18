Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Robinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Robinson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Locations
Charlotte Medical Clinic10650 Park Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 677-3960
Carolinas Healthcare System Diabetes Care4525 Cameron Valley Pkwy Ste 4100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 355-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to this practice for approx. 3 years and see either Dr Robinson or the PA. He listens to your concerns and provides options/recommendations. I had a long trip planned and he spent time going over my meds, resetting pump and insuring i would have the best success. It's rare to find doctors who care and spends quality time with their patients. Dr Robinson is a rare breed and i would recommend him to anyone! He looks good in a bowtie too! :-)
About Dr. Douglas Robinson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1346260643
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
