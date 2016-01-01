Dr. Douglas Robins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Robins, MD
Dr. Douglas Robins, MD is a dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. Dr. Robins completed a residency at Bellevue Hospital Center. He currently practices at UF Health Dermatology - Medical Plaza. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Robins is board certified in Dermatology.
UF Health Dermatology - Deerwood Park10475 Centurion Pkwy N Ste 106, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 383-1430
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- Dermatology
