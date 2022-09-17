Dr. Douglas Rimmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Rimmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Rimmer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Minden Medical Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.
Locations
GastroIntestinal Specialists A.M.C.3217 Mabel St, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 631-9121
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Minden Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He listened to my c/o difficulty swallowing. He dilated tight areas in my esophagus. He had me scheduled for follow-up of the complaint. After the upper and lower procedure he explained what was done and findings to my daughter. She clearly understood and comprehended his explanation. Thank you
About Dr. Douglas Rimmer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Hosp/Tex A&M
- University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Center
- University Ark
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
