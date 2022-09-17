Overview

Dr. Douglas Rimmer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Minden Medical Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Rimmer works at GastroIntestinal Specialists A.M.C in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.