Dr. Douglas Riegert-Johnson, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Riegert-Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Riegert-Johnson works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Duodenal Polypectomy, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mayo Clinic Florida
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 953-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Duodenal Polypectomy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 22, 2022
    Very caring and knowledgeable, bends over backwards to answer patient questions. Too bad he is no longer seeing patients for Wilson's!
    Teacher in Jax — Apr 22, 2022
    About Dr. Douglas Riegert-Johnson, MD

    Gastroenterology
    23 years of experience
    English
    1609840768
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Board Certifications
    Clinical Genetics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Riegert-Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riegert-Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Riegert-Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Riegert-Johnson works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Riegert-Johnson’s profile.

    Dr. Riegert-Johnson has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Duodenal Polypectomy, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riegert-Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Riegert-Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riegert-Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riegert-Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riegert-Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

