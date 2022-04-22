Overview

Dr. Douglas Riegert-Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Riegert-Johnson works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Duodenal Polypectomy, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.