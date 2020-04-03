See All Cardiologists in Reston, VA
Dr. Douglas Rennert, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Douglas Rennert, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Douglas Rennert, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Reston, VA. They completed their fellowship with Bellevue Hosp Ctr/Nyu|Bellevue Hosp Ctr/Nyu|Bellevue Hospital Center|Bellevue Hospital Center

Dr. Rennert works at Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates 1 in Reston, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates 1
    1860 Town Center Dr Ste 270, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4987
  2. 2
    Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates - 1
    19455 Deerfield Ave Ste 206, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4986
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chest X-Ray Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oximetry Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Oximetry
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rennert?

    Apr 03, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Rennart for approximately 8 years. In this time the doctor has helped me prolong my working career and life through medication therapy and education. He is kind, empathetic and knowledgeable in his field of expertise. I would gladly recommend him to all family and friends suffering from pulmonary or coronary diseases. He is truly blessed in his field. Thank you Dr. Rennart!! Respectfully, Mike
    Mike San Juan — Apr 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Douglas Rennert, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Douglas Rennert, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rennert to family and friends

    Dr. Rennert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rennert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Douglas Rennert, MD.

    About Dr. Douglas Rennert, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992796502
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bellevue Hosp Ctr/Nyu|Bellevue Hosp Ctr/Nyu|Bellevue Hospital Center|Bellevue Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center|St Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center|St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center|St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Rennert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rennert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rennert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rennert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rennert has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rennert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rennert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rennert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rennert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rennert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Douglas Rennert, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.