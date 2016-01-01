Dr. Douglas Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Ramos, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Ramos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chi Health Missouri Valley, Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Myrtue Medical Center and UnityPoint Health– St. Luke's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ramos works at
Locations
-
1
Douglas J. Ramos, M.D., P.C.1301 S 75th St Ste 230, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 390-6060
-
2
Myrtue Medical Center1213 Garfield Ave, Harlan, IA 51537 Directions (402) 390-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Missouri Valley
- Crawford County Memorial Hospital
- Montgomery County Memorial Hospital
- Myrtue Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health– St. Luke's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramos?
About Dr. Douglas Ramos, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1982890364
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramos works at
Dr. Ramos has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.