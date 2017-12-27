Overview

Dr. Douglas Puryear, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Puryear works at Sleep Disorders Center at Pulmonary Associates of Richmond in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.