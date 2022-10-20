Dr. Purdy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Purdy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Purdy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterologists PC931 8th Ave Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401 Directions (319) 366-8695
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Over the years I have seen Dr. Purdy, M.D. for several colonoscopies in addition to an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy. He is an excellent physician who is not pretentious and patiently listens and respectfully answers all questions. I would highly recommend him with out any reservations.
About Dr. Douglas Purdy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1376528562
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Southern Ill U
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- University Of Illinois
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purdy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purdy has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Purdy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purdy.
