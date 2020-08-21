Overview

Dr. Douglas Pugmire, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Birmingham, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Pugmire works at St John Reg Hlth Cancer Ctr in Birmingham, MI with other offices in Rochester Hills, MI and Rochester, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.