Overview

Dr. Douglas Prisco, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita' Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Prisco works at North Shore LIJ Medical Group in Bayside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.