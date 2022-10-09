Dr. Douglas Prevost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prevost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Prevost, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Prevost, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from State University of NY at Buffalo|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Center, Central Peninsula General Hospital, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Prevost works at
Locations
-
1
Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic4100 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 220, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 302-5960
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Alaska Native Medical Center
- Central Peninsula General Hospital
- Fairbanks Memorial Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prevost?
My pain went away and he got me back on my motorcycle!
About Dr. Douglas Prevost, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1952376022
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo General Hospital|Inselspital Hospital, University Of Bern
- State University Of New York|University at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
- Fitzimons Army Medical Center|General Surgery Internship, Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- State University of NY at Buffalo|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prevost has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prevost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prevost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prevost works at
182 patients have reviewed Dr. Prevost. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prevost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prevost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prevost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.