Dr. Douglas Prevost, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (182)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Douglas Prevost, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from State University of NY at Buffalo|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Center, Central Peninsula General Hospital, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Prevost works at Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic
    4100 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 220, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 302-5960

Admitting Hospitals
  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Alaska Native Medical Center
  • Central Peninsula General Hospital
  • Fairbanks Memorial Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Joint Pain
Hip Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Deformity Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.8
    Oct 09, 2022
    My pain went away and he got me back on my motorcycle!
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952376022
    • Buffalo General Hospital|Inselspital Hospital, University Of Bern
    • State University Of New York|University at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
    • Fitzimons Army Medical Center|General Surgery Internship, Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
    • State University of NY at Buffalo|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Dr. Douglas Prevost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prevost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prevost has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prevost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prevost works at Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Prevost’s profile.

    182 patients have reviewed Dr. Prevost. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prevost.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prevost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prevost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

