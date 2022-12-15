See All General Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Douglas Politz, MD

General Surgery
5 (147)
Overview

Dr. Douglas Politz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Luisiana State University and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Politz works at TGH Parathyroid & Thyroid Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TGH Parathyroid & Thyroid Institute
    1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Parathyrodectomy Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 147 ratings
    Patient Ratings (147)
    5 Star
    (144)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Politz and his team was best experience I had since I’ve been receiving healthcare. The surgery went exactly as reviewed by Dr. Politz and the followup immediately after surgery was perfect. Thanks Dr. Lopez for stopping in and introducing yourself and Carla for coordinating my care!!
    Dewey Harding — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Douglas Politz, MD
    About Dr. Douglas Politz, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1194746966
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida College of Medicine Tampa)
    • Luisiana State University
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Politz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Politz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Politz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Politz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Politz works at TGH Parathyroid & Thyroid Institute in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Politz’s profile.

    Dr. Politz has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Politz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    147 patients have reviewed Dr. Politz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Politz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Politz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Politz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

