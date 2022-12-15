Dr. Douglas Politz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Politz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Politz, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Politz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Luisiana State University and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Politz works at
Locations
TGH Parathyroid & Thyroid Institute1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Politz and his team was best experience I had since I’ve been receiving healthcare. The surgery went exactly as reviewed by Dr. Politz and the followup immediately after surgery was perfect. Thanks Dr. Lopez for stopping in and introducing yourself and Carla for coordinating my care!!
About Dr. Douglas Politz, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1194746966
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida College of Medicine Tampa)
- Luisiana State University
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Politz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Politz accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Politz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Politz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Politz works at
Dr. Politz has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Politz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
147 patients have reviewed Dr. Politz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Politz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Politz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Politz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.