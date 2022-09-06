Overview

Dr. Douglas Pleskow, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Pleskow works at BIDMC Endoscopy - East Campus in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.