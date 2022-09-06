Dr. Douglas Pleskow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pleskow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Pleskow, MD
Dr. Douglas Pleskow, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
BIDMC Endoscopy - East Campus330 Brookline Ave Bldg 4, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 754-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
How was your appointment with Dr. Pleskow?
Very good. Only complaint was that he came to my bedside, after an endoscopic procedure, to explain what he saw - and I was still somewhat under the influence of the anesthesia and it was hard to understand and remember all that he said.
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1891777660
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
