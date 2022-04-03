Overview

Dr. Douglas Plagens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Plagens works at DMC Sports Medicine-Warren in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.