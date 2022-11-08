Overview

Dr. Douglas Pitts, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Greene County General Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Pitts works at St.Vincent Medical Group in Avon, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.