Dr. Douglas Pitts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Pitts, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Greene County General Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Pitts works at
Locations
St.Vincent Medical Group5250 E US Highway 36 Ste 655, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 415-5300
Ascension Medical Group - Indianapolis - Cardiology8333 Naab Rd Ste 420, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-6441
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Greene County General Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very prompt and through
About Dr. Douglas Pitts, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1215906490
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital
- 1979
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
