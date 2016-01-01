Dr. Douglas Pitchford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitchford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Pitchford, MD
Dr. Douglas Pitchford, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Iselin, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Resolute Pain Solutions740 US Highway 1 N, Iselin, NJ 08830 Directions (732) 847-2555
Community Options Enterprises Inc707 Alexander Rd Ste 301, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 520-8995Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Resolute Pain Solutions1 Bethany Rd Ste 21 Bldg 2, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (732) 847-2555
North American Spine and Pain202 Route 37 W Ste 6, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 503-4373Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- QualCare
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med School
- St Luke'S/roosevelt Hospital Center
- Cabrini Med Center Ny Med College
- Rutgers Medical School
- Howard University
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Pitchford has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitchford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
