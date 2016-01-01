See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Iselin, NJ
Dr. Douglas Pitchford, MD

Pain Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Pitchford, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Iselin, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

Dr. Pitchford works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group in Iselin, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ, Hazlet, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Resolute Pain Solutions
    740 US Highway 1 N, Iselin, NJ 08830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 847-2555
  2. 2
    Community Options Enterprises Inc
    707 Alexander Rd Ste 301, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 520-8995
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Resolute Pain Solutions
    1 Bethany Rd Ste 21 Bldg 2, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 847-2555
  4. 4
    North American Spine and Pain
    202 Route 37 W Ste 6, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 503-4373
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • QualCare

    About Dr. Douglas Pitchford, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255432068
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med School
    • St Luke'S/roosevelt Hospital Center
    • Cabrini Med Center Ny Med College
    • Rutgers Medical School
    • Howard University
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Pitchford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitchford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pitchford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pitchford has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitchford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pitchford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitchford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitchford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitchford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

