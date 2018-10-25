Overview

Dr. Douglas Phillips, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Meridian, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anderson Regional Medical Center and Rush Foundation Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Meridian Medical Associates in Meridian, MS with other offices in Jackson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.