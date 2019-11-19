Dr. Douglas Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Peterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Peterson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Locations
Adobe Gastroenterology, PC2585 N Wyatt Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 721-2728
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
efficient, pleasant and clear
About Dr. Douglas Peterson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1831185040
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
