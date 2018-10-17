Overview

Dr. Douglas Pearce, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pulaski, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski.



Dr. Pearce works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Pulaski in Pulaski, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.