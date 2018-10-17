Dr. Douglas Pearce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Pearce, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Pearce, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pulaski, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski.
Locations
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Pulaski215 S Cedar Ln, Pulaski, TN 38478 Directions (800) 345-5016
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was blessed to find Dr Pearce and so thankful he welcomed me as a patient. I have Pulmonary Hypertension, Group 2 and he is one of a few cardio specialists that has an interest in this rare disease. He (himself) brought me my cup of coffee after my right heart cath, fixed the way I told him I liked it. He is HUMAN and acts like it which makes me comfortable to relate to him. His nurse is so precious too- I just love Elaine. And the schedulers are so sweet. Thankful I was referred there.
About Dr. Douglas Pearce, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearce has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearce. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearce.
