Overview

Dr. Douglas Paine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Paine works at Champaign Dental Group in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.