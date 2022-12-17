Overview

Dr. Douglas Pahl, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center, Flowers Hospital, Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside, South Georgia Medical Center and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Pahl works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Valdosta, GA, Auburn, AL, Dothan, AL, Lagrange, GA, Macon, GA, Thomaston, GA and Phenix City, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.