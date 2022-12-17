See All Spine Surgeons in Columbus, GA
Dr. Douglas Pahl, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (86)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Pahl, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center, Flowers Hospital, Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside, South Georgia Medical Center and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.

Dr. Pahl works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Valdosta, GA, Auburn, AL, Dothan, AL, Lagrange, GA, Macon, GA, Thomaston, GA and Phenix City, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hughston Orthopedic Clinic
    6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 324-6661
  2. 2
    Hughston Clinic P.c.
    4340 KINGS WAY, Valdosta, GA 31602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 333-9736
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Hughston Clinic Auburn
    161 E University Dr, Auburn, AL 36832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 826-2090
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Hughston Clinic - Dothan
    512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 699-5747
  5. 5
    Hughston Clinic LaGrange
    107 Calumet Center Rd, Lagrange, GA 30241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 884-3274
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Hughston Clinic Macon
    100 N Macon St, Macon, GA 31210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 324-6661
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Hughston Clinic Thomaston
    522 N Center St, Thomaston, GA 30286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 646-4371
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  8. 8
    Hughston Clinic - Dothan
    348 Healthwest Dr, Dothan, AL 36303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 699-5747
  9. 9
    Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
    4401 RIVERCHASE DR, Phenix City, AL 36867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 732-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Alabama Medical Center
  • Flowers Hospital
  • Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
  • South Georgia Medical Center
  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Strain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Dr. Pahl has been very thorough explaining the process and taking the proper steps. He takes his time during my appts and allows me to ask a lot of questions, doesn't rush. He's worth the wait! He is in high demand and it can be difficult or long wait time to get an appointment, so don't delay. But I'm very happy I persevered!
    V Sanders — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Douglas Pahl, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1841257136
    Education & Certifications

    • D D Eisenhower Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Pahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pahl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Pahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

