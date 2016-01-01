Dr. Owen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Owen, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Owen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond.
Dr. Owen works at
Locations
Douglas G. Owen MD Psc312 Jason Dr Ste 5, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 623-5070
Huffman and Huffman P.S.C.2704 Old Rosebud Rd Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-4631Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Richmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Owen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1053313288
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owen works at
Dr. Owen has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.