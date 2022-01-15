Dr. Douglas Orndorff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orndorff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Orndorff, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Orndorff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durango, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and San Juan Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Orndorff works at
Locations
-
1
Spine Colorado1 Mercado St Ste 200, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 382-9500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Animas Surgical Hospital575 Rivergate Ln, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 247-3537
-
3
The Uncompahgre Valley Vision Center314 S 6th St, Montrose, CO 81401 Directions (970) 382-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- San Juan Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orndorff?
I was recommended to Dr Orndorff for a 2nd. opinion after my 1st surgery different dr. was not successful. Dr Orndorff explained everything asked questions answered questions. His staff took care of all details and appointments. My entire experience was well designed. It has been 2 weeks since surgery I am pain free, still have away to go but I am now on the right path. His staff was so very helpful. I will definitely refer you to family. Even if a doctor tells you something like your ok, and you are in pain, You know your body. If something isn't right get a second opion
About Dr. Douglas Orndorff, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1043424732
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orndorff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orndorff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orndorff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orndorff works at
Dr. Orndorff has seen patients for Back Pain, Herniated Disc Surgery and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orndorff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Orndorff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orndorff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orndorff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orndorff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.