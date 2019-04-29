Overview

Dr. Douglas Olsen, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Olsen works at Brentwood Surgery Clinic P.c. in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.