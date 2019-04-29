Dr. Douglas Olsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Olsen, MD
Dr. Douglas Olsen, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Brentwood Surgery Clinic P.c.2200 Murphy Ave Ste B, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-5840
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Dr Olsen was very professional and straight forward. He is honest so you know where you stand and are on the right track. He has explained any difficulties I am having adjusting and quickly followed thru on testing to be sure all is ok. and it is..Thank you.
About Dr. Douglas Olsen, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
