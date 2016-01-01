Dr. Douglas Okay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Okay, MD
Dr. Douglas Okay, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.
Dr. Okay works at
Westchester15564 Wc Commons Way, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 440-4878Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1942289426
- Wake Forest University School Of Med
- University Health Systems Of Eastern Carolina
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Dr. Okay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okay accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Okay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.