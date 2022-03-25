Overview

Dr. Douglas Nuckols, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nuckols works at Ear Nose and Throat Associates PC in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Van Wert, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.