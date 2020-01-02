Overview

Dr. Douglas Nowacki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ.



Dr. Nowacki works at Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Monroe, NJ, Holmdel, NJ, Ocean, NJ and Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.