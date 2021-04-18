See All Nephrologists in Rock Hill, SC
Dr. Douglas Nicholson, DO

Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Nicholson, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.

Dr. Nicholson works at Nephrology Associates PA- Rock Hill in Rock Hill, SC with other offices in Charlotte, NC and Lancaster, SC. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Gout and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates
    1436 RIVERCHASE BLVD, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 329-2636
  2. 2
    Fresenius Medical Care Southwest Charlotte
    14166 Steele Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28273 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 504-2667
  3. 3
    Nephrology Associates PA
    838 W Meeting St Bldg 5, Lancaster, SC 29720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 329-2636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
  • Piedmont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

End-Stage Renal Disease
Gout
Hyperkalemia
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 18, 2021
    Apr 18, 2021
So glad to finally get this doctor on my team of doctors. He is my daughter's doctor as well and I remember how kind and genuine he was last time there. Such a cool and pleasant attitude which makes all the difference in the world when you are sick and need good care. Absolutely knows his field of medicine and engages you on your level of understanding on diagnosis and treatment.
    — Apr 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Douglas Nicholson, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649273582
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital, Inc
    Internship
    • Ohio State University Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Alfred University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Nicholson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nicholson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicholson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nicholson has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Gout and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

