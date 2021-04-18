Dr. Douglas Nicholson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Nicholson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Nicholson, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.
Locations
1
Nephrology Associates1436 RIVERCHASE BLVD, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 329-2636
2
Fresenius Medical Care Southwest Charlotte14166 Steele Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28273 Directions (704) 504-2667
3
Nephrology Associates PA838 W Meeting St Bldg 5, Lancaster, SC 29720 Directions (803) 329-2636
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
So glad to finally get this doctor on my team of doctors. He is my daughter's doctor as well and I remember how kind and genuine he was last time there. Such a cool and pleasant attitude which makes all the difference in the world when you are sick and need good care. Absolutely knows his field of medicine and engages you on your level of understanding on diagnosis and treatment.
About Dr. Douglas Nicholson, DO
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital, Inc
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Alfred University
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
