Overview

Dr. Douglas Nicholson, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Nicholson works at Nephrology Associates PA- Rock Hill in Rock Hill, SC with other offices in Charlotte, NC and Lancaster, SC. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Gout and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.