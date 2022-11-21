Dr. Douglas New, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. New is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas New, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas New, MD is a Dermatologist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Dr. New works at
Locations
-
1
Holston Medical Group-abingdon Primary Care Pllc631 Campus Dr, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (276) 676-3870
-
2
HMG Primary Care at Abingdon617 Campus Dr, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (276) 676-3870Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. New?
Dr. New is very skilled, professional, and caring.
About Dr. Douglas New, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1497884993
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. New has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. New accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. New has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. New works at
Dr. New has seen patients for Rash, Skin Ulcer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. New on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
146 patients have reviewed Dr. New. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. New.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. New, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. New appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.