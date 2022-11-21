See All Dermatologists in Abingdon, VA
Dr. Douglas New, MD

Dermatology
5 (146)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas New, MD is a Dermatologist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Dr. New works at HMG Primary Care At Abingdon in Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Skin Ulcer and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Holston Medical Group-abingdon Primary Care Pllc
    631 Campus Dr, Abingdon, VA 24210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 676-3870
  2. 2
    HMG Primary Care at Abingdon
    617 Campus Dr, Abingdon, VA 24210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 676-3870
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 146 ratings
    Patient Ratings (146)
    5 Star
    (138)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Douglas New, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497884993
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas New, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. New is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. New has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. New has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. New works at HMG Primary Care At Abingdon in Abingdon, VA. View the full address on Dr. New’s profile.

    Dr. New has seen patients for Rash, Skin Ulcer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. New on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    146 patients have reviewed Dr. New. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. New.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. New, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. New appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

