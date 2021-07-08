Dr. Douglas Nespory, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nespory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Nespory, DO
Overview
Dr. Douglas Nespory, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excelsior Springs Hospital.
Locations
Crowntown General Surgery PC2521 Glenn Hendren Dr Ste 410, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 781-4007Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Excelsior Springs Hospital Outpatient Dept.1700 Rainbow Blvd, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024 Directions (816) 630-6081Wednesday8:30am - 4:00pm
Liberty Ambulatory Surgery Center Lp834 W Kansas St Apt B, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 781-4007
Hospital Affiliations
- Excelsior Springs Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nespory and his team were nothing but amazing when dealing with me. They answered my million questions and treated me like family. No issues with my surgery (as far as I know) and I would use him again. Highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Douglas Nespory, DO
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and General Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nespory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nespory accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nespory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nespory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nespory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nespory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nespory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.