Overview

Dr. Douglas Neeld, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Neeld works at Parkview Physicians Group - Allergy, Asthma & Immunology in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.