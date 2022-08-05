Overview

Dr. Douglas Naversen, MD is a Dermatologist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Naversen works at Dermatology And Laser Assoc in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Boil and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.