Dr. Naversen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Naversen, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Naversen, MD is a Dermatologist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Naversen works at
Locations
Dermatology And Laser Assoc2959 Siskiyou Blvd Ste B, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 773-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna

Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Naverson. He saved my life by spotting and successfully removing a melanoma, and then HE DID THE SAME with my young son! Wonderful, brilliant man. I’ve also used him as an expert witness and he blows other experts out of the water. Excellent expert, physician/surgeon, and human being.
About Dr. Douglas Naversen, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1568405496
Education & Certifications
- UCSF
- Wilford Hall USAF MC
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- United States Air Force Academy
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naversen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naversen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Naversen has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Boil and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naversen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Naversen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naversen.
