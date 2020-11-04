Dr. Douglas Nadel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Nadel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Nadel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Locations
Ent Associates of Bucks & Montgomery Counties599 W State St Ste 201, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-4532
Doylestown Emergency Associates595 W State St, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr Nadel back in 2007 and again last week. I found him helpful back then and even more so this time. He clearly explained all that was going on with my medical issues and his staff handled the subsequent testing very well. Afterwards he said “see you in 2033” - even a sense of humor! ??
About Dr. Douglas Nadel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1407875503
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
