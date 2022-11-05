Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Locations
Ocala Gynecology1500 SE 17th St Ste 200, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 351-0060
Adventhealth Ocala1500 SW 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 351-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Truly the kindest and most caring doctor I’ve ever had. Although I don’t love to go for my yearly visit lol, I do love getting to see Dr. Murphy! They broke the mold after this one.
About Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med University SC
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.