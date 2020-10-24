Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Murphy works at
Locations
Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC)1551 Bishop St Ste A-150, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
Dr.Murphy is a great help for me and my family. I enjoy that he is honest and can connect with me personally the only downside is he is often a little late to the scheduled meeting times.
About Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1700953734
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute - Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- University Of Co School Of Med
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Uc San Diego Revelle College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.