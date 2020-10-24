See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Murphy works at Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC) in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC)
    1551 Bishop St Ste A-150, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 541-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Magellan Health Services
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?

    Oct 24, 2020
    Dr.Murphy is a great help for me and my family. I enjoy that he is honest and can connect with me personally the only downside is he is often a little late to the scheduled meeting times.
    — Oct 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Murphy to family and friends

    Dr. Murphy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Murphy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD.

    About Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700953734
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute - Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Co School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Uc San Diego Revelle College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murphy works at Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC) in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Murphy’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.