Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Murphy works at Emory Clinic Cardiothoracic Sgy in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Clinic Cardiothoracic Sgy
    5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 07, 2021
    I have unfortunately been in the hospital numerous times. Dr. Murphy (and his Fellows and PAs) are definitely top two or three doctors I've ever had. Dr. Murphy repaired my mitral valve prolapse robotically. They did such a phenomenal job! Would I recommend him? I would recommend him and his staff a billion times out of a billion times.
    Frank Marx — Jul 07, 2021
    About Dr. Douglas Murphy, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417912395
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory U Affil Hosp
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Middlebury College
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
