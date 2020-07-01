Dr. Douglas Moss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Moss, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Park Avenue Womens Center1160 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions
- Aetna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Moss is an excellent doctor who takes his time with every patient he sees from the exam to explaining the treatment plan afterwards....I look forward to going to see him, there's never a long wait and once he's in the examing room with you he makes it a mission to make you feel very comfortable from the way he exams you to his funny jokes.....He's just the best and I recommend him to everyone I know.... May 8th, 2020
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Moss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moss accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moss has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.