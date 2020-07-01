Overview

Dr. Douglas Moss, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Moss works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.