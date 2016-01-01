Overview

Dr. Douglas Morrow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Morrow works at Tarzana Garden Ob Gyn in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.