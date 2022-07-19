Overview

Dr. Douglas Moreland, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Moreland works at Buffalo Neurosurgery P.c. in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Neuroplasty, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.