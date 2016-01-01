Dr. Douglas Minnich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minnich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Minnich, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Minnich, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Minnich works at
Locations
-
1
Brookwood Baptist Health Specialty Care - Heart & Thoracic Services - Princeton833 Princeton Ave SW Ste 200A, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 786-2776
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minnich?
About Dr. Douglas Minnich, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1730162041
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Shands Hos U Fl
- Shands Hosp U Fl
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minnich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minnich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minnich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minnich works at
Dr. Minnich has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery, Port Placements or Replacements and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minnich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Minnich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minnich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minnich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minnich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.